Fans line up to buy Kelly Green merchandise in Lancaster

The Eagles Pro Shop at the Rockvale Outlets in Lancaster County opened at 9 a.m. with lines wrapped around the building.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Eagles fans from all over the Commonwealth and beyond were wrapped around the Eagles Pro Shop at the Rockvale Outlets in Lancaster.

The Philadelphia Eagles brought back their Kelly Green jerseys and merchandise on Monday.

All three of the team's Pro Shops in the region opened at 9 a.m. to fans looking for a chance to buy the vintage jerseys.

John Schaeffer, from Sunbury, PA, was first in line after waiting outside since 3 a.m.

“I've been a Birds fan my whole life," said Shaeffer. “I'm just out here with my people and I feel at home here.”

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't worn the Kelley green since 2010. Now, fans said they are excited to finally buy throwback jerseys bearing the name of current stars.