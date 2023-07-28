Long awaited Kelly Green apparel set to go on sale at Eagles Pro Shops

The retro apparel includes jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more!

PHILADELPHIA — Long-sought-after apparel can finally be bought once again by Eagles fans.

According to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelly Green apparel is set to go on sale Monday, July 31. The color, jersey and style that symbolized the grit and grind of the early 90s is finally hitting the shelves.

The Kelly Green section will take up an appropriate amount of space at each Pro Shop location, per Director of Merchandise Emily McNichol. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31, including the location in Lancaster.

According to Eagles officials, the Lincoln Financial Field Pro Shop will treat the release day like a gameday. Extra staffing will be on hand to accommodate the large crowds expected to show up.

"I am looking forward to the fans' excitement," McNichol said. "I know the demand has been there, I have seen it in our stores. I know how well we sell retro products and retro jerseys. So, for the fans to be able to finally have that dream of Jalen Hurts wearing a retro jersey come true, I am looking forward to checking that box with our fans."

The Rockvale Eagles Pro Shop, located at 35 South Willowdale Drive, Suite 1713 in Lancaster, will carry the merch. The store will open early Monday for 9 a.m. release.