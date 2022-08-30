Eagles make a trade, acquiring DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Saints

The 24-year-old will likely step into a starting role at safety for the Eagles, who have reportedly released incumbent starter Anthony Harris.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — Note: The video is from August 27.

It's the final day of roster cutdowns in the NFL, but the Philadelphia Eagles are still adding players.

NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said Tuesday morning that the Eagles have completed a trade with the New Orleans Saints for defensive back Chauncey "C.J." Gardner-Johnson.

The 24-year-old safety became available when talks for a contract extension with New Orleans broke down, Rapoport said on Twitter. Gardner-Johnson is in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Saints selected Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The former standout at the University of Florida made 31 starts at slot cornerback and safety over three seasons in New Orleans, making 131 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions, and 25 pass break-ups.

Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter. pic.twitter.com/k6bxvziA84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

While most of his pro snaps came at cornerback, Chauncy-Johnson will likely step into a starting role at safety in the Eagles' secondary.

NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that Philadelphia has released safety Anthony Harris, who was manning the other starting safety spot opposite Marcus Epps.

Eagles are releasing starting safety Anthony Harris, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Schefter also reported on the terms of the trade:

Full trade terms:



🏈Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025.



🏈Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

The Eagles spent the offseason looking for an upgrade at safety. They brought in former 49ers starter Jaquiski Tartt to compete for a starting role, but released him after a quiet training camp.

Gardner-Johnson is anything but quiet. His penchant for trash-talking has led to several notable on-field altercations, including one with his own teammate. In 2020, New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas was benched for one week after punching Gardner-Johnson during a practice.

Gardner-Johnson also mixed it up with Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims in 2020 -- leading to a two-game suspension for Wims and a $5,000 fine for Gardner Johnson. In a rematch with the Bears in the playoffs that year, Gardner-Johnson also got into a scuffle with Bears wideout Anthony Miller.