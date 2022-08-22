Will Jalen Hurts be able to elevate his game, carry the Eagles further this season?

Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase took a look at the Eagles roster and discussed the team's chances to go further in this year's postseason.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to take the next step.

After bowing out in the first round of last year's playoffs, head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts are looking to show continued growth in 2022.

Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase broke down the team's offseason moves, the depth of the roster, and what the team's chances are in 2022.

Here is a snippet of our conversation:

CALE AHEARN: What are you expecting to see in terms of adjustments from Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff?

LOUIE DIBIASE: I think last year, starting off the season, the first six, seven weeks, they wanted to throw the football. They want to be a high-volume, high-efficient passing offense in the NFL because that's what it takes to be a long term sustained championship contender.

That's how teams win Super Bowls -- that's how the Eagles won a Super Bowl five years ago back in 2017.

But, Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen, the offensive coordinator, they did adjust when they learned that Hurts and that entire offense was not ready to be that passing attack.

So, they ran the football in the second half more than any team in the NFL. They were the number one rushing offense. They went 7-2 down the stretch, and they made the playoffs.

I think this coaching staff, on both sides of the ball, they're going to maximize the strengths of their personnel, but they do have a set philosophy of who they want to be.

It's the general manager, it's the owner as well -- it's why they traded for A.J. Brown, it's why they extended Dallas Goedert, it's why they drafted DeVonta Smith last year, it's why they continue to invest in the offensive line.

They're going to try to get back to the formula they had at the beginning of the season, and hope it results differently now with a new and improved passing attack, and the hope that Jalen Hurts takes that next step.