Predicting the team's 53-man roster | Locked On Eagles

By next Sunday, general manager Howie Roseman and the organization need to get the roster all the way down to the official 53 players that will be on the team as the

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles head into the third and final week of the preseason still with 85 players on their roster.

On Tuesday, the roster will need to be cut down to 80.

By next Sunday, general manager Howie Roseman and the organization need to get the roster all the way down to the official 53 players that will be on the team as the regular season begins.

By the end of the offseason, the Eagles got the attention of many across the NFL with the improvements they made on paper. After seeing that talent come together on the field during training camp and through two preseason games, the upgrade in both starting players and depth options is apparent.

That will present a good problem Philadelphia looks to cut the roster by 32 players over the next week.

What are the toughest decisions they have to make? What positions will the the team go heaviest? The lightest?

Let’s take a crack at predicting the 53-man roster:

Offense

QB (2) - Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew

Gun slinger Reid Sinnett has had a strong summer, including yesterday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but the odds of the Eagles keeping any third quarterback is very slim.

Rookie quarterback Carson Strong has only gotten three minutes of action in two preseason games with just one passing attempt. One of these passers will likely be stashed away on the practice squad.

RB (3) - Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott

The Eagles have kept four running backs the majority of the time over the last five seasons, but Jason Huntley and rookie Kennedy Brooks likely won’t be seen as worthy of a roster spot over players at other positions. Philadelphia also still has Jordan Howard as an option if they eventually need to bring another back into the mix.

WR (6) - DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Britain Covey, and Deon Cain

Due to an $8 million dead salary cap hit if he is cut, wide out Jalen Reagor won’t be released by the Eagles. However, rookie receiver Britain Covey has impressed in the slot during training camp and he might be the team’s best returner. Deon Cain has made more tough catches this summer than perhaps Reagor ever has. The front office should take anything they can get for their 2020 first round pick.

TE (3) - Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra

Although Calcaterra has missed almost a month of action now due to a hamstring injury, the Eagles don’t love cutting draft picks in Year 1. Calcaterra might be the most natural receiver at the position outside of Goedert, too. Stoll has improved a lot in that area as well, and he was the featured backup to Goedert last year after Zach Ertz was traded.

OL (10) - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Cam Jurgens, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, and Kayode Awosika

No surprises here. This might be the NFL’s best offensive line in football when it comes to starters. It also might be the deepest line as well, stocked with young talent all on rookie deals.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE LOCKED ON EAGLES PODCAST: Apple // Google Podcasts // Spotify // Stitcher // TuneIn

Defense

EDGE (6) - Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson, and Patrick Johnson

The Eagles are talented, deep, and versatile when it comes to edge rushers. From more traditional, hand in the dirt 4-3 defensive ends, to strong side pass-rushing linebackers, Philadelphia’s defense will throw a lot at opposing quarterbacks. Jackson and Johnson have had strong summers in their second seasons and both offer different skill sets. Both should be kept on the 53-man roster.

DT (5) - Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipoluto

Expect a balanced four-man rotation on the interior of the defensive line with Cox, Hargrave, Davis, and Willliams. Tuipoluto has been seen as one of the most improved players at camp this year, too, and has certainly earned a roster spot.

LB (5) - Kyzir White, T.J. Edwards, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

This is the most talented the Eagles have been at linebacker in a very long time. White, Edwards, and Taylor are all coming off career years, and all of them have had strong summers. Dean has really stepped up since the preseason started too, while Bradley always seems to make plays on defense and special teams.

CB (5) - Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe

Jobe appears to be the favorite of the young, inexperienced corners to make the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie out of Alabama has consistently been one of the main two backup boundary corners in camp and the preseason. The likes of Kary Vincent, Tay Gowan, and Mario Goodrich probably won’t command a roster spot, since multiple players in that tier could likely be stashed away on the practice squad.

S (5) - Marcus Epps, Anthony Harris, K’Von Wallace, Jaquiski Tartt, and Andre Chachere

Although Wallace and Tartt have both been mentioned as surprise cut candidates for the Eagles after slow starts to camp, both had really good showings against the Browns, while also being the most complete safeties behind Epps and Harris. Tartt has more experience starting than any safety on the roster. Wallace might have the most physical upside. Chachere is a special teams ace that this team values a lot. He is a lock to make the team.

Special Teams (3) - K Jake Elliott, P Arryn Siposs, LS Ricky Lovato

It's very surprising the Eagles never brought in punting competition for Siposs, who still looks very inconsistent. He does appear to be locked in as the punter, at least to start the season.

The Eagles have until Tues., Aug. 23 to cut the roster down from 85 players to 80. They have until Tues., Aug. 30 to go from 80 to 53 players.

Here's a compacted look at the predicted 53-man roster:

QB (2) - Hurts, Minshew

RB (3) - Sanders, Gainwell, Scott

WR (6) - Smith, Brown, Watkins, Pascal, Cain, Covey

TE (3) - Goedert, Stoll, Calceterra

OL (10) - Mailata, Dickerson, Kelce, Seumalo, Johnson, Dillard, Jurgens, Driscoll, Opeta, Awosika

DE (6) - Sweat, Reddick, Graham, Barnett, Tarron Jackson, Patrick Johnson

DT (5) - Cox, Hargrave, Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipoluto

LB (5) - Edwards, White, Dean, Taylor, Bradley

CB (5) - Slay, Bradberry, Maddox, McPhearson, Josh Jobe

S (5) - Harris, Epps, Tartt, Wallace, Chachere