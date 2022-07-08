3-time NCAA Champion Gymnast Trinity Thomas discusses brilliant season | Sunday Sitdown

YORK, Pa. — The accolades rolled in for West York's Trinity Thomas during the 2021-2022 NCAA Division I Gymnastics season and rightfully so. Thomas completed a 'gym slam.' She landed a perfect routine on all four events; vault, bars, beam, floor. Sticking 12-perfect routines throughout the season and becoming the solo leader in the NCAA. But, before the season ended, there was one thing left to do, capture a NCAA title. She not only captured a title, Thomas won three individual National Championships on bars, floor and the all-around.
Below is the full interview as FOX43's Lyndsay Barna sat down with Thomas when she was in town to guest speak at Sport York's 50th Anniversary of Title IX celebration.
After the 2021-2022 season, Thomas announced she would return to Florida next year and use her final year of eligibility. As we creep closer to the 2024 Olympics, Thomas has not set any plans, just yet, to try and qualify and complete for Team USA on the Worlds largest stage.