x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

3-time NCAA Champion Gymnast Trinity Thomas discusses brilliant season | Sunday Sitdown

Thomas talks completing the 'gym slam' with perfect ten's in all four events.

More Videos

YORK, Pa. — The accolades rolled in for West York's Trinity Thomas during the 2021-2022 NCAA Division I Gymnastics season and rightfully so. Thomas completed a 'gym slam.' She landed a perfect routine on all four events; vault, bars, beam, floor. Sticking 12-perfect routines throughout the season and becoming the solo leader in the NCAA. But, before the season ended, there was one thing left to do, capture a NCAA title. She not only captured a title, Thomas won three individual National Championships on bars, floor and the all-around. 

Download the brand new FOX43 app here.

Below is the full interview as FOX43's Lyndsay Barna sat down with Thomas when she was in town to guest speak at Sport York's 50th Anniversary of Title IX celebration. 

After the 2021-2022 season, Thomas announced she would return to Florida next year and use her final year of eligibility. As we creep closer to the 2024 Olympics, Thomas has not set any plans, just yet, to try and qualify and complete for Team USA on the Worlds largest stage.  

More Videos

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out