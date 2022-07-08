3-time NCAA Champion Gymnast Trinity Thomas discusses brilliant season | Sunday Sitdown

Thomas talks completing the 'gym slam' with perfect ten's in all four events.

YORK, Pa. — The accolades rolled in for West York's Trinity Thomas during the 2021-2022 NCAA Division I Gymnastics season and rightfully so. Thomas completed a 'gym slam.' She landed a perfect routine on all four events; vault, bars, beam, floor. Sticking 12-perfect routines throughout the season and becoming the solo leader in the NCAA. But, before the season ended, there was one thing left to do, capture a NCAA title. She not only captured a title, Thomas won three individual National Championships on bars, floor and the all-around.

Below is the full interview as FOX43's Lyndsay Barna sat down with Thomas when she was in town to guest speak at Sport York's 50th Anniversary of Title IX celebration.