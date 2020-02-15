York County gymnast secures yet another 10 at competition

Former West York Bulldog Trinity Thomas is proving her worth on the balance beam time and time again

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former West York Bulldog Trinity Thomas is proving her worth on the balance beam. The University of Florida sophomore has secured yet another 10 for this season.

Gators gymnastics tweeted about the sophomore, writing, "SHE'S DONE IT AGAIN!"

With her 10.0 on beam Friday, Thomas now has three perfect marks in 2020, according to the Gator's website.

The sophomore posted marks of 9.95 to win uneven bars and floor exercise plus she equaled her collegiate best of 39.775 to claim her fifth 2020 all-around win.

"This one felt so good," Thomas said. "I landed that beam dismount and wow! That was probably one of the best routines I've done in competition. That was really exciting. I want to keep pushing. I'm not done yet and want to do so much more. I'm excited about what comes next."

"It's always a joyful moment to see the athletes has such success and reap the benefits of their hard work. Getting a 10.0 on the last event on the road was special. I'm sure it was another routine for Trinity but really just goes to show she has a lot going for her," said Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland.