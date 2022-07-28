Explore York celebrates Title IX and honors Central PA women

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, Explore York honors local women who have and continue to make an impact in sports.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — In June, we celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. Thursday morning at the beautiful Historic Ashland Explore York hosted an event to celebrate and spotlight local standout women.



Guests enjoyed keynote speakers from Central Pa;

York, PA, native Trinity Thomas. Thomas is an American artistic gymnast and 4X US National Team Member. She was a member of the gold-medal winning team at the 2018 Pan American Gymnastics Championships, where she won silver.

York, PA, native Loretta Claiborne. Claiborne is a motivational speaker and athlete for the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. In 1996 Loretta won the ESPN Arthur Ashe ESPY Courage Award. Claiborne has competed in 300+ local and state Special Olympics events in Pennsylvania and continues to train in multiple sports.

Dr. Abbie Kelley, DO, OSS Health. Kelley, a primary care sports medicine physician, recently launched the Female Athlete Clinic where she spends her time evaluating and treating the female athlete as a whole. Kelley is also team physician for Messiah University and treats athletes at Penn State York and York College of Pennsylvania. She has treated members of the Olympic Weightlifting Team and currently oversees the Sports Dermatology Clinic at OSS Health.

They talked about how sports shaped them as athletes and into their professional lives and how important it is to influence the next generation of female athletes.

"It's very, very important for us to rein still in young women today, that Title IX is about, not only fighting for the right to be in sports but fighting for the rights of equally," said Lorretta Claiborne.



"Just to know, 50 years ago, the things I've been able to do, wouldn't be possible. Is something that really gives you a different perspective on things. So, just the accomplishments I have are such a blessing and I don't take that for granted," said Trinity Thomas.