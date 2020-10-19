Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price retires

The 58-year-old Price spent one season with the Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price is retiring from a full-time coaching capacity.

Under Price, the starters improved their ERA from 4.64 in 2019 to 4.08 this season.

However, the team's bullpen struggled throughout the truncated 60 game regular season, and never seemed to find footing.

Even a myriad of acquisitions at the Trade Deadline could not help the team turn it around.

Now, the Phillies will have their fifth pitching in five seasons in 2021.

Price previously managed the Cincinnati Reds for five seasons from 2014-18.

He was a pitching coach for Seattle, Arizona and Cincinnati.