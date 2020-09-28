Phillies eliminated from race by AL East champion Rays, 5-0

Sunk all season by a miserable bullpen, the Phillies lost seven of eight overall to finish the year, missing out on the postseason.

TAMPA, Fla. — Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the playoff race with a 5-0 loss to rookie pitcher Josh Fleming the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.

Philadelphia needed a win over the Rays and losses by San Francisco and Milwaukee to earn its first playoff berth in nine years.

The Brewers and Giants both lost, but the Phillies were unable to give themselves a chance.

Sunk all season by a miserable bullpen, the Phillies lost seven of eight overall to finish the year.