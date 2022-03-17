Mechanicsburg advances to PIAA semifinals for first time

Rough night on the PIAA hardwood for District III teams. Only one out of six squads survive the quarterfinal round on Wednesday Night, the Mechanicsburg Wildcats. The Wildcats girls upend West York 45-33 in the 5A bracket at CD East to earn a berth in the final four for the first time in program history.
Mechanicsburg now faces Cardinal O'Hara in the semifinals on Saturday with the winner playing for the PIAA championship.
The FOX43 sports coverage attached to this story aired on FOX43 News at Ten:
Here are the final scores from Wednesday's PIAA action:
PIAA 5A Girls Quarterfinals
Mechanicsburg 45 West York 33 F
Chartiers Valley 39 Gettysburg 35 F
PIAA 4A Girls Quarterfinals
Lansdale Catholic 40 Delone Catholic 36 F
PIAA 1A Girls Quarterfinals
Northumberland Christian 59 Christian School of York 41 F
PIAA 2A Boys Quarterfinals
Old Forge 66 Lancaster Mennonite 54 F