Mechanicsburg advances to PIAA semifinals for first time

Wildcats handle West York in quarterfinals to earn spot in 5A final four

Rough night on the PIAA hardwood for District III teams.   Only one out of six squads survive the quarterfinal round on Wednesday Night, the Mechanicsburg Wildcats.  The Wildcats girls upend West York 45-33 in the 5A bracket at CD East to earn a berth in the final four for the first time in program history.

Mechanicsburg now faces Cardinal O'Hara in the semifinals on Saturday with the winner playing for the PIAA championship.

The FOX43 sports coverage attached to this story aired on FOX43 News at Ten:

Here are the final scores from Wednesday's PIAA action:

PIAA 5A Girls Quarterfinals

Mechanicsburg                    45    West York                    33      F

Chartiers Valley                   39    Gettysburg                   35      F

PIAA 4A Girls Quarterfinals

Lansdale Catholic                40    Delone Catholic           36      F

PIAA 1A Girls Quarterfinals

Northumberland Christian    59    Christian School of York  41   F

PIAA 2A Boys Quarterfinals

Old Forge                             66    Lancaster Mennonite      54    F

