Gettysburg & West York advance in PIAA 5A girls basketball tournament

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sunday PIAA Basketball Scores
4A Girls Second Round:
Bermudian Springs 49
Gwynedd-Mercy 57
-
5A Girls Second Round:
Gettysburg 58
Bangor 46
-
West York 49
Manheim Central 34
-
Mechanicsburg 45
Abington Heights 44
-
Greencastle-Antrim 29
Cardinal O'Hara 57
-
2A Boys Second Round
Lancaster Mennonite 71
Paul Robeson 59
-
3A Boys Second Round
York Catholic 47
Math, Civics and Science 58
-
Columbia 73
Devon prep 76
-
6A Boys Second Round
Central Dauphin 26
Roman Catholic 59
-
Warwick 59
Northampton 60