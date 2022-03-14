x
Gettysburg & West York advance in PIAA 5A girls basketball tournament

Mechanicsburg wins close at Martz Hall to move to quarterfinals in 5A

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sunday PIAA Basketball Scores

4A Girls Second Round:

Bermudian Springs 49

Gwynedd-Mercy 57

-

5A Girls Second Round:

Gettysburg 58

Bangor 46

-

West York 49

Manheim Central 34

-
Mechanicsburg 45

Abington Heights 44

-

Greencastle-Antrim 29

Cardinal O'Hara 57

-

2A Boys Second Round

Lancaster Mennonite 71

Paul Robeson 59

-

3A Boys Second Round

York Catholic 47

Math, Civics and Science 58

-

Columbia 73

Devon prep 76

-

6A Boys Second Round

Central Dauphin 26

Roman Catholic 59

-

Warwick 59

Northampton 60

