Cedar Cliff and Central Dauphin girls advance to PIAA final four

Colts and Rams are two victories away from a state championship

They played an epic semifinal game in the PIAA District III tournament and now Cedar Cliff and Central Dauphin's girls are one win from a rematch for the 6A state championship.  The Rams handed the Colts their one and only loss of the season in that semifinal with a half court heave at the buzzer.  CD needed an overtime session in the PIAA 6A quarterfinals to eliminate Spring-Ford 47-41. 

Cedar Cliff knocked out Pennsbury 42-36 to clinch their spot in the semifinals. Both are in action on Friday Night with a shot to advance to the title game.

On the boys side of the bracket, all three local teams were eliminated. Shippensburg fell to Chester in the 5A quarterfinals while Mt. Calvary Christian and Linville Hill Christian were beaten in their 1A matchups.

Here are the PIAA scores:

6A Girls Quarterfinals

Cedar Cliff                            42     Pennsbury                       36       F

Central Dauphin                   47     Spring-Ford                     41      F/OT

5A Boys Quarterfinals

Shippensburg                       59      Chester                           65       F

1A Boys Quarterfinals

Mt. Calvary Christian            58      Nativity                            80       F

Linville Hill Christian             50      St. John Neumann          60       F

