Township girls cruise to second round; Panthers season comes to end

Manheim Township girls lacrosse continues to show why they should be the top team in AAA.

YORK, Pa. — Wednesday evening had a very ominous scene with the haze from the wildfires over the sunset, but it wasn't as crazy as the yellow hue they had in New York City.

The smoke forced the Yankees and also the Phillies to postpone their games a day. State playoff games on the high school level were not affected.

So far, the PIAA has kept their schedule as they work through the state brackets.

It was a packed hill at the home of the Blue Streaks as they hosted Mt. Lebanon in the AAA girls lacrosse first round.

Gabriell Romano scored, and right after her, Elliana Romano said hang on, sister, and watch me. Lexie Kauffman found Elli waiting by the net.

After that, it was Alivian Parmer. She gave it to senior Maddie Wagner. Township easily cruised through the first round, 18-4.

On the boys side at Central York, they hosted Parkland.

The Panthers made the first statement on their home turf. Throw some Basile on that dish! AJ Basile gave Central the first mark on the scoreboard.

Parkland knotted it up, but it didn't take the Panthers long to answer right back.

Dayton Bagwell hit the top corner, just like he planned.

The freshman got another just as Central thought they were on a roll, up 3-1.

Parkland's defense started to shut them down.

In the second, Cameron Diehl kept it for himself. He used his speed around the left side. Parkland had a lead as big as six.

Central didn't give up the fight. They fell just shy of moving on,15-13.