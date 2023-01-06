Township sweeps lacrosse District III Championships, Northern York claims 5A gold in softball

Blue Streaks in familiar place heading into state playoffs.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Thursday was the final day to crown District III champions for the spring sports season. Teams showing their strength ahead of the state bracket.

A doubleheader took place at the home of the blue streaks, Manheim Township's girls were up first hosting Wilson.

Just the freshman, Alivian Parmer leads the team with 5 goals. She's as tough as nails, Township's Maddie Eckert with multiple big saves. Beast mode. She only let's three by all day. The blue streaks stay hot and win the District III title, 14-3.

Right after the girls, Township's boys took the stage against Central York.

The panthers start hot with Macon Myers winding up and letting it rip. You still see the pole smoking as Central gets the first goal of the game.

A minute and a half later, Dayton Bagwell took the long way and is golden.

Ticking down to the end of the first, blue streaks Simon Bowen is what sparks township to start scoring. Jake Laubach is the leading scorer for the blue streaks with six goals. He's key in township cruising to another District III title, 17-10 and right before graduation.

"It's been incredible. We've been working since the off season for this and I don't know a group of guys that what's it more than us. Carrying on the tradition of excellence, like the seniors did before us. We're just really proud to be in this position. You know, bring another one home and now we get to go to graduation after this, and we'll be wearing our medals and showing it proud," said Rowen Myers, Manheim Township senior.

That's the their seventh district title since 2009.

At Messiah University there was lots of energy on both sides for Mechanicsburg and Northern York in the 5A final of District III softball.

Polar Bears growl early, Sophomore Sam MaGee books seven K's through the first three innings.

At the dish York stays hungry as freshman Sabrina Paulin steps in and she steps out, with a deep blast to left field that clears the fence easily to make it 2-0 Northern.