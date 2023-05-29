Pa Posse outshines the All-Stars on home turf | Fast Lane

Central Pa. drivers swept the All-Stars' first trip to the Keystone State.

YORK, Pa. — It's Memorial Day Weekend, and that can only mean one thing for sprint car racing: the big Weikert weekend at Port Royal.

The All-Star Circuit of Champions made its first stop in the Keystone State. It really feels weird saying that after the World of Outlaws have already been in central Pa. and gone twice.

The Pa. Posse did what the posse does best on their home turf.

They were at Williams Grove Friday night, and actually, it was the first and only time the All-Stars would race at Williams Grove this season.

The Posse started on the front row as Chase Dietz and Deven Borden led the field to green. It didn't take long for Anthony Macri to split the difference and gain two spots before they even hit the bridge. But just as it looked like Dietz was running away with it, he spun in turn three and nearly collected Borden and Macri when the "daredevil" had a great run down the backstretch to pull a sider on Macri for second.

Freddie Rahmer wasn't as lucky and spun out trying to avoid Dietz. It was a crazy save to not make any contact, but Rahmer's bad luck turned into something at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night when he won his fourth feature of the season.

After the caution, Lance Dewease started to pick off cars left and right. Macri started to throw some blocks, riding the lower lane. That didn't matter for Dewease. Any lane was the Hall of Famer's lane with his car clicking on all fours. He got a crazy good run on the bottom of turns three and four, to challenge Macri for the lead down the front stretch and take it going into turn one.

Dewease not only picked up his 45th All-Star win, his win propelled Donny Kreitz Jr. to the winningest car owner at the oval with 93 wins. I'm sure the duo isn't done yet.

Friday may not have panned out in Macri's favor, but there's a good reason why you don't bank your season on one race. The Legend Mike Wagner led the field into the first corner, but all eyes were on the "concrete kid." You know how he likes to hammer the top, three wide to take the lead. My goodness. Macri just took off like rocket and completely dominated the feature for the first night of the Bob Weikert Memorial.

On Sunday, with $29,000 on the line, Dewease got lucky. He picked the number one spot in the dash and wired the feature for his 122nd win at the Speed Palace.

The All-Stars completely got shutout by the Pa. Posse. The Posse swept all the podiums, all three nights.

Over to the action at BAPS on Saturday, Logan Rumsey led but got pressure from Doug Hammaker. During the feature, unfortunate luck for Chris Frank. He went for a nasty ride in turns one and two. He was okay and got out under his own power.