Hurts OK after railing collapse, Eagles beat Washington

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles held on to beat Washington 20-16 yesterday.
Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble while showing no ill effects from a recent ankle injury, and Boston Scott rushed for two touchdowns. Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and was 17 of 26 passing for 214 yards in leading the Eagles to a fourth consecutive victory.
Hurts also narrowly escaped a railing collapse as he walked to the tunnel after the game.
Rodney McLeod picked off Taylor Heinicke in the end zone with 24 seconds remaining to seal it.