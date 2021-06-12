There isn’t another QB controversy in Philadelphia… yet | Locked On Eagles

Everyone is asking…..is there another quarterback controversy in the City of Brotherly Love?

PHILADELPHIA — Gardner Minshew’s near-perfect performance in the Eagles dominating 33-19 win over the New York Jets on Sunday got the city of Philadelphia once again buzzing about the backup quarterback.

In Minshew’s first start of the season, he completed 20 of 25 passes (including the first 11-in-a-row) for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the most efficient passing performance by an Eagles signal caller in two years.



Most of the time, this fan base’s love for the backup is really about their gripes with the starter.

It is like dating a girl only to make the ex-girlfriend jealous.

However, throughout the history of this franchise, it has been much more understandable to be infatuated with the backup signal caller, compared to other organizations.

Since 2004, the Eagles starting quarterback has played in all 16 regular season games just three times:

Donovan McNabb completed the feat in 2008 and Carson Wentz did it in 2016 and 2019.

In playoff seasons since 2010, the guy under center Week 1 has not been the quarterback under center in the final playoff game of the year.

The Eagles have needed their backup almost every season and they know it. It is why they have invested so many resources into the position over the years. The majority of the time those resources were put to good use as a lot of these backups played at a high-level, even late into the regular season, and the playoffs.

Obviously Nick Foles’ historic 2013, 2017, and 2018 runs are the biggest example, but Jim McMahon, A.J. Feely, Jeff Garcia, Kevin Kolb, Michael Vick, Mark Sanchez, and more have stepped up and won big games for the Eagles as a reserve.

Minshew is now the latest example after Sunday’s heroics.

For the majority of these situations, the Eagles have returned to their original starter as these performances were seen more as flashes in the pan. Will Minshew suffer the same fate?

Head coach Nick Sirianni told the media after the game that when healthy, Jalen Hurts will return as the starter.

This is the correct approach.

Despite Minshew’s strong showing in the Meadowlands, he does not give the Eagles a better chance to get into the playoffs. He also has no chance to be the long-term starter while Hurts still presents that upside.

For now, there isn't a controversy. But Sunday did expose a lot of what the Eagles are missing on offense through the air.

As a passer, Minshew was decisive, accurate, patient, and on time. His pocket presence was tremendous and he brought to the table many things that have been weaknesses of Hurts’ game.

Those weaknesses that have made the Eagles one-dimensional, and skeptical about if Hurts can be the franchise quarterback.

Perhaps taking a step back and watching Minshew from the sidelines will help Hurts in these areas.