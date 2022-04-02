Why Malik Willis makes sense for the Philadelphia Eagles | Locked On Eagles

Are the Eagles considering Malik Willis for the team's quarterback spot?

All eyes across the NFL were on former Liberty QB Malik Willis today, as the potential top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft took part in the Flames pro day.

How close were the Eagles watching?

The front office and coaching staff have publicly supported Jalen Hurts, but behind the scenes, the organization has also looked into trading for star veterans like Russell Wilson and DeShaun Watson.

General manager Howie Roseman also traveled to watch Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett during the college football season, while also taking Pickett out to dinner on Monday night after his pro day.

Clearly, the organization isn’t completely sold that they have their long term franchise QB, and they are doing their due diligence with all options.

Do they consider Willis one of those options?

Roseman reportedly was paying extra close attention to Willis at the Senior Bowl, and the Eagles did have representation at Liberty’s matchup with Ole Miss during the season.

While some have argued Hurts and other prospects make more sense for Philadelphia compared to Willis, there are a number of reasons he should be the player the Eagles try to make their next face of the franchise:

Willis could have more upside than any QB options the next two drafts

You may have heard that Willis wouldn’t make sense for the Eagles because he is just like Hurts.

Although both Willis and Hurts need development in areas like field vision, processing, and decision making, there is a gap in upside. This is especially true when it comes to throwing the football.

Both signal callers have incredible mobility, but Willis has A+ arm talent that Hurts just doesn’t have.

Willis can make every throw. His arm strength is special.

Combine that with some of the most explosive athletic traits we have seen from a QB prospect and you have a player that has the ability to make plays a very limited amount of players can.

If Willis reaches his ceiling, he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Can you say the same about Hurts?

What about other 2022 draft prospects?

How about prospects in the 2023 draft that would be in range for the Eagles to take?

It is something the team must consider.

If the Eagles wanted to move up for a top prospect, 2022 is their best chance

Philadelphia has a rare opportunity in 2022 that if the team believes one of these QB prospects can be their face of the franchise, the team has both the draft capital and options to move up.

This is true more so in 2022 than it would be in both previous and future years.

Unless the Detroit Lions take Willis with the second overall pick, the Eagles could find many teams within the top 5 or 10 that would be willing to move down.

Although the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and/or Seattle Seahawks could all take a QB inside the first 10 picks, there is no guarantee that any of those teams will prefer this class of prospects.

In previous seasons, the Eagles wouldn’t be able to move up even if they wanted to.

Former head coach Chip Kelly wanted to trade up for Marcus Mariota in 2015, but the Tennessee Titans would not accept any offer for the second overall pick since they recognized Mariota as their answer at QB.

The Eagles were reportedly interested in moving up last year as well for BYU QB Zach Wilson. They had no chance with the New York Jets set on Wilson with the second pick.

Many have said, “just give Jalen Hurts another season and trade down this year so you can get a QB in 2023.”

While that sounds good in theory, are teams at the top of the 2023 draft going to be willing to trade down with a likely 7-to-10 win Eagles team so they could grab a top QB like Bryce Young or CJ Stroud?

Are there going to be teams this year that want to move up, and give Philadelphia a first round pick next year so they have the same ammunition as 2022?

It would be hard to bank on that plan.

2022 could be the opportunity to strike.

Willis has everything you love about Jalen Hurts

Although the Eagles are exploring other options at QB outside of Hurts, there is a lot about their current starter that they love.

One of those factors is mobility.

Philadelphia has always invested in quarterbacks that can be weapons with their legs: Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Carson Wentz, and now Hurts.

He finished the 2021 season with 784 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and it was a significant reason the Eagles made the playoffs.

Willis has that same ability, if not even faster.

Over the last two seasons at Liberty, he finished with 1,822 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. In 2021, Willis forced more missed tackles than any QB in college football since 2014.

Another trait the Eagles love about Hurts is his leadership and determination to get better.

The second that Philadelphia traded Carson Wentz and made Hurts the starter, he had the locker room rallying around him, wanting to fight for their QB1. Hurts has the ability to relate with every teammate, to rally them through ups and downs of the season and get on a run to the playoffs, and to come through in clutch situations when it matters most. You need that in a franchise QB.

From listening to what his Liberty and Senior Bowl teammates had to say, and reports of NFL teams being impressed in the interview process of the scouting combine, it seems like Willis has those same leadership traits.

Add the superior physical traits to his skillset and Willis has everything Hurts does, perhaps without as many limitations lowering his ceiling.

If the Eagles don’t think Malik Willis or a 2022 prospect has a better chance than Jalen Hurts or next year’s class at being the franchise QB, then they shouldn’t force it.

But this team doesn’t look like it will be a bottom feeder or a championship contender next season.

If Hurts doesn’t take the next step, they’ll likely have to take a chance on a QB prospect with upside after Young and Stroud are gone.