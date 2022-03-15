Haason Reddick comes home with what the Eagles defense has been missing | Locked On Eagles

The style of Reddick is something the Eagles defense has not seen in years: A proven, dynamic, explosive, powerful defender that can play both up-front and in space

PHILADELPHIA — When the Philadelphia Eagles verbally agreed to a deal with former Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers LB Haason Reddick during the tampering portion of free agency on Monday, they not only brought home a local Temple-product, but they also returned a role to the defense that has been missing for some time.

For the first time in a long time, the Eagles needed significant help on the defensive line.

The team needed to add pass-rushers that could get to the quarterback. Philadelphia went from having an elite pass-rush in 2020, to having the third fewest sacks in the NFL last season.

Reddick, meanwhile, brings over 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons, good enough for the fifth most in that time period.

It is proven production the Eagles needed.

But, an efficient pass-rusher isn’t the role Reddick is bringing back.

Since general manager Howie Roseman returned to running the personnel department in 2016, he has made sure the defensive line was stocked with proven talent.

The style of player Reddick is, however, Philadelphia hasn’t seen in years: A proven, dynamic, explosive, powerful defender that can play both up-front and in space. Reddick is a hunter that can take over games in a multitude of ways, on multiple levels of the field.

The Eagles saw it first hand last year when they faced Reddick and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Reddick moved all across the formation, registering three sacks on the day.

Reddick is that pass-rushing Swiss Army knife that can win on the edge, strong side and weak side, and through blitzes inside. Basically, he can provide anything you need.

Only Reddick and Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald have at least 100 tackles, 20 sacks, and 8 forced fumbles over the last two years.

The Eagles have been one of the most efficient pass rush units consistently over the last five years, but the way they produced was through strength in numbers.

Depth.

The last time Philadelphia had one individual defender post double digit sacks in back to back years?

Trent Cole all the way back in 2010 and 2011.

Although they have been able to consistently get to the opposing QB, finishing at times has been an issue. They haven’t had many players with this kind of close-in speed that can limit mobile quarterbacks from escaping pressure and extending plays.

Considering the athletes that are now under center for the majority of teams, defenses need a player like Reddick.