The Eagles seem to be big game hunting this offseason | Locked On Eagles

If reports are any indication, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is ready to take his shot this offseason.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from March 9.

When free agency starts across the NFL next week, it seems like the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be aggressive: Big-game hunting.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Howie Roseman discussed the importance of sustainable roster building and not forcing aggressive moves, but also highlighted not doing things down the middle in order to be under the confetti when it is all said and done.

To be great and not just good, you have to think outside the box and take chances when they present themselves. This is similar to the way Roseman approached things in the Eagles Super Bowl-winning 2017 season.

It appears that he is ready to take those chances to get the Eagles back to championship contention.

Over the last week, several reports have surfaced that Philadelphia has had interest or actually attempted to land multiple big name stars through trades and eventually free agency.

Despite publicly backing Jalen Hurts multiple times already this offseason as the starting quarterback, the Eagles reportedly made a trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. They were unable to make any progress, with Wilson declining to waive his no-trade clause.

Another report emerged this week that the Eagles were closing in on a deal for Atlanta Falcons star WR Calvin Ridley before the NFL suspended him for the entire 2022 season, after it was found he gambled on games in Nov. 2021.

Add on reported interest in star pass-rushers, such as Arizona Cardinals DE Chandler Jones, and Tennessee Titans DE Harold Landry before he signed an extension, and you have a team that is clearly looking to add instant impact players at the positions they value the most.

The Eagles know they need to continue to build a long term, sustainable core through a plethora of draft picks they have in 2022, but rebuilds include veterans as well.

The NFL isn’t like other leagues. It shouldn’t take five-plus years to rebuild, especially considering the progress made in a playoff 2021 season.

The Eagles know more than anyone how quickly things can turn around.

They have the flexibility with more cap space and draft capital to match the aggression seen across the NFL while also building through youth.

That doesn’t mean give away every top pick you have like the Los Angeles Rams did, but being gun shy isn’t in their best interest either.