The All-Pro lineman signed a one-year, $14 million contract to return to the team for an 11th NFL season.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will bring back one of their most popular players and an anchor on their offensive line for the 2022 season.

Veteran center Jason Kelce signed a one-year, $14 million contract to return for an 11th season on the Birds' offensive line.

Regarded as one of the best to ever play his position, Kelce and the team made it official with an announcement video on the Eagles' social media platforms.

Back to lead the way again in 2022

A team nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Kelce was voted to the All-Pro Team for the fourth time in his career and the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.

His return next season gives Kelce the chance to extend his streak of 122 consecutive regular-season games played. No Eagles center has started that many games in a row since the 1970 merger, the team said.

Kelce is the first center for any team to start at least 100 straight games since Chris Myers from 2007-14 (123 games). If he plays more than 10 regular-season games next season, Kelce will set a new franchise record among offensive linemen (currently at 159), the Eagles said.

With Kelce in the middle of an imposing line that includes tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson and guards Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo, the Eagles averaged nearly 160 rushing yards per game and scored 25 touchdowns on the ground last season.

Kelce's value to the Eagles extends beyond the playing field.

"The orator of the greatest championship parade speech ever following Philly's 2018 Super Bowl victory, Kelce's charitable efforts have impacted several nonprofit organizations in and around the Philadelphia region," the team said in its announcement.

Last summer, Kelce served up drinks as a guest bartender in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, to raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge. Fans flocked to the Jersey Shore to support Kelce and together they raised $100,000 for a cause that is very personal to him and his wife, Kylie.