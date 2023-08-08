Waynesboro Youth League Baseball president arrested, facing sexual assault charges

On Tuesday, the State Attorney General's Office charged 44-year-old Justin Biser of Waynesboro with seven criminal charges including sexual assault of a child.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a local youth baseball league is facing child sexual assault charges.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the State Attorney General's Office charged 44-year-old Justin Biser of Waynesboro with seven criminal charges. Biser was the president of the Waynesboro Youth Baseball League, according to a Facebook post made by the organization.

According to online court documents, he has been charged with statutory sexual assault - 11 years older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old/ aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above, corruption of minors, sexual assault and corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above.

Biser was sent to the Franklin County Prison on a half-million dollar bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m.