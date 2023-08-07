Lebanon County man arrested for various crimes against children

The Lebanon County Detective Bureau announced that Steve Jacobs, 37, was charged and arrested for various crimes against children.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County Detective Bureau announced charges against a Lebanon County man stemming from an investigation into the abuse of two children on Monday.

Steve Jacobs, 37, was charged with multiple counts of Rape of a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

"Instances of child abuse are heartbreaking. These two little girls remained prey in the hands of their abuser for years. Every day represented pain and abuse. I want to commend the work of the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, especially the work of Detective David Shaffer, in his dogged efforts to seek justice in these cases," said District Attorney Pier Hess Graf.