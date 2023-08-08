Former Cumberland County KFC employee charged with rape of underage coworker

The victim was working at a Cumberland County KFC with Dorice Walker in late 2022 when the alleged assault took place.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A former KFC employee is facing multiple charges, including rape, after he allegedly assaulted an underage coworker.

Dorice Walker, 23, from New Cumberland, has been charged with rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault- 4-8 years older, corruption of minors- defendant 18 or above, sexual assault and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim was working at a Cumberland County KFC with Walker in late 2022 when he asked for her help taking the trash to a nearby dumpster.

The victim agreed and, while by the dumpster, Walker allegedly asked her if they could have sex. The victim refused, which is when Walker allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to police reports.

He then reportedly told the victim not to tell anyone, and that if she did they would both get in trouble.