Bears one win away from Calder Cup Finals, take Game 4 with 4-2 victory

Rochester may have struck first, but the Bears roared back in the third period from a 2-0 deficit.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Hershey Bears are just one win away from booking their trip to the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Rochester may have struck first, but the Bears roared back in the third period from a 2-0 deficit. Mason Morelli enjoyed a three-point night, leading to a 4-2 victory over the Rochester Americans in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the win, Hershey improved 5-0 on the road. It was the third time in the current playoff run that Hershey has rallied from a third-period deficit to win, and the second when down 2-0.

With the one win away, this will be the Bears' first time in the finals since 2016 and their 24th appearance overall in AHL's championship round.

The remaining schedule is as follows:

Game 5: Wednesday, May 31 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 2 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. on Antenna TV