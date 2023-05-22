FOX43, Antenna TV will televise the Hershey Bears' upcoming AHL Eastern Conference Finals

The Bears will take on their oldest rival the Rochester Americans in the best-of-seven series, which opens Tuesday night. Here's the TV schedule.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears are chasing the Calder Cup, and thanks to the club's partnership with FOX43, fans can catch every second of the Bears' battle with the Rochester Americans in the Eastern Conference Finals on local television.

The AHL's oldest rivalry will be renewed starting this week, with a trip to the Calder Cup Finals on the line. FOX43 and the Bears have partnered to provide broadcast coverage of the club's best-of-seven series versus Rochester on FOX43 and Antenna TV.

Tickets to Bears home games are available online via Ticketmaster, but if fans cannot make a game, they can catch it on FOX43.

Here's the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals TV schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 23 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV

Game 2: Thursday, May 25 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. on FOX43

Game 3: Saturday, May 27 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. on Antenna TV

Game 4: Monday, May 29 at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. on FOX43

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 31 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 2 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. on Antenna TV

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 5 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV

Dates and channels are subject to change.

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will team up with FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call, while AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux will provide intermission analysis during home game broadcasts.

All games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV.

All broadcasts will be produced by FOX43’s Ed Albert. Home broadcasts will be co-produced with Great Save Productions.