LaVar Arrington meets with Harrisburg American Legion Post 733 to promote skill games

Arrington surprised Post 733 with a $5,000 donation on behalf of Pa. Skill.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former Penn State great LaVar Arrington met with members of the Ephraim Slaughter American Legion Post 733 in Harrisburg recently to discuss the importance of skill games to veterans groups, fraternal organizations, and small businesses in the state.

During Arrington's speech, he often recalled how when he was a young athlete in Pittsburgh, it was the local stores and organizations that supported youth athletics.

Arrington, as well as members of Post 733, spoke about how revenue from skill games have been a big benefit in making improvements and also giving back to the community with ham giveaways and supporting youth teams on the field.

Supporting the Legion should come as no surprise as Arrington's father is a Vietnam War veteran who was injured during his service.