Red Land's Ebbert notches a milestone victory

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Red Land baseball head coach Nate Ebbert has been in the Red Land dugout in some capacity since 1997. After Ebbert took over as manager over a decade ago he has watched the program soar to new heights. This season Ebbert reached a milestone as he won his 200th game and it is a good time reflect on the wild ride.

In just the past few seasons the, Patriots, like most teams, have seen it all.

A state championship run in 2019, the COVID disruption in 2020 then a gut punching defeat in the state title game last season.

Red Land is currently one of the best programs in the state. The reason why, as Ebbert puts it, is “try to stay in the moment and just try to win every game.”

The Patriots have seen star players come through in recent years, Cole and Luke Wagner, and Benny Montgomery who was drafted in the first round of the MLB draft by the Rockies, last summer.

Ebbert may turn in the line-up card and make decisions when it comes to who is on the mound, but he laughs when asked what it is like for him to win his 200th game.

“Couldn’t do it if those kids weren’t working hard in the off season,” says Ebbert. “I get a lot of the credit for a lot of stuff I don’t have anything to do with. These kids work hard!”

Referring to his players, Ebbert says the motto is “just do your work. When you do that consistently and you have a lot of good players, which I have, the numbers just kind of accumulate over the years.”

Kaden Peifer, a standout pitcher and catcher, has high praise for his coach and his milestone victory.

“It was a great moment,” says Peifer. “I have known coach my whole life he is like another dad to me so seeing him get that 200th win me being a part of it and all my teammates is something special.”

In fact, it’s the atmosphere around the team that Ebbert and his leaders have created that has lead to the success. But don’t think they don’t have fun.