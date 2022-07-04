New faces will lead Nittany Lions defense

Penn State's first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is impressed with the personnel

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — One look at the list of Nittany Lions at their pro day and it's obvious the defense was very talented in 2021. It's also apparent they have a lot of holes to fill with inexperienced players. Over half of the starters either graduated or declared for the NFL draft.

FOX43's Andrew Kalista observed the team's spring practice on April 6th. The video attached is Andrew's story on why the team is confident they can reload on that side of the ball. Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz is one of the new faces. He replaced Brent Pry who left the Nittany Lions to become the head coach at Virginia Tech.