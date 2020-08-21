x
Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis files racial discrimination suit

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis watches the Steelers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, in Pittsburgh. The Hall of Fame running back has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH — Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity. 

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania. It cites breach of contract and seeks $66 million in damages. 

The former Steelers star and Super Bowl winner contends the energy corporation EQT Production owes Bettis’ trucking company money and dropped its commitment to use minority-owned businesses. 

EQT has denied any wrongdoing.

