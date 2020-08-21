Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis files racial discrimination suit

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania. It cites breach of contract and seeks $66 million in damages.

The former Steelers star and Super Bowl winner contends the energy corporation EQT Production owes Bettis’ trucking company money and dropped its commitment to use minority-owned businesses.