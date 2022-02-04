James Harden set to make debut with 76ers against Timberwolves on Friday night

It will be Harden's first game with Philadelphia since the blockbuster trade that brought the star to the 76ers from the Brooklyn Nets.

MINNESOTA, USA — "The Beard" is set to make his debut with the 76ers.

Guard James Harden will make his team debut for Philadelphia when the team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at 8:00 p.m.

Harden, 32, was acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for a package centered around forward Ben Simmons.

The deal reunited Harden with Philadelphia's general manager, Daryl Morey, who was in the front office for the Houston Rockets, where Harden previously starred.

In Harden, the 76ers are acquired a guard with the ability to score that the franchise likely hasn't seen since Hall-of-Famer Allen Iverson took the floor in Philadelphia.

In what many would consider a "down" season for Harden, he is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, and 8 rebounds per game. He's shooting 41% from the floor and was named a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Ultimately, Harden does much of what Simmons cannot on the court: create his own shot and draw defenders away from the rim to defend him.

It has long been rumored that Morey sought to reunite with Harden and team him with All-Star starter Joel Embiid, who is averaging a career high 29.6 points per game for the 76ers.

The spacing on the floor between Harden and Embiid is expected to lead to a much more free flowing offense as compared to when the latter and Simmons shared the court.

Of course, having two bona fide stars will allow Sixers coach Doc Rivers to play with different lineups, after having previously played some all-bench lineups during the first half of the season.

Doc Rivers says the plan is for at least two of James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to be out on the court at all times, to ensure Philadelphia has consistent offensive threats out there at all times. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 24, 2022