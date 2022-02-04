76ers acquire James Harden for package centered around Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets have struck a blockbuster deal before the NBA Trade Deadline, swapping superstar talents in James Harden and Ben Simmons.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired All-Star guard James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets for a package of players and draft picks centered around maligned star Ben Simmons.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the teams have agreed on a trade that will see Philadelphia acquire Harden and forward Paul Millsap in exchange for Simmons, guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond, and two first round draft picks.

The deal reunites Harden with Philadelphia's general manager, Daryl Morey, who was in the front office for the Houston Rockets, where Harden previously starred.

With Harden, 32, the 76ers are acquiring a guard with the ability to score that the franchise likely hasn't seen since Hall-of-Famer Allen Iverson took the floor in Philadelphia.

In what many would consider a "down" season for Harden, he is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists, and 8 rebounds per game. He's shooting 41% from the floor and was named a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Ultimately, Harden does much of what Simmons cannot on the court: create his own shot and draw defenders away from the rim to defend him.

It has long been rumored that Morey sought to reunite with Harden and team him with All-Star starter Joel Embiid, who is averaging a career high 29.4 points per game for the 76ers.

The spacing on the floor between Harden and Embiid is expected to lead to a much more free flowing offense as compared to when the latter and Simmons shared the court.

Embiid posted this on Twitter shortly after the trade was announced:

The move ends a saga between the 76ers and Simmons that has lasted since last postseason.

In late August 2021, he reportedly had a sit down meeting with team officials where he expressed a desire to leave the team.

After that, Simmons appeared at a few training camp practices with the team before citing mental health issues as a reason he could not participate in team activities nor play in any games.

To this point, the Sixers have reportedly fined Simmons over $19 million this season as he has not taken the court.

Simmons, 25, was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the 76ers.

After injuring his foot and sitting out the year after being drafted, Simmons suited up in 2017-18 and brought home the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

In the three years since, Simmons has been named to the All-Star team each season.

For his career, Simmons is averaging just under 16 points per game, along with 8.1 rebounds and 7.7. assists per game.

He is a 6'11" player the 76ers have deployed at point guard, and his athleticism allows him to defend nearly every opposing player on the court.

That has resulted in career averages of 1.7 assists per game and nearly a block per game, as well.

He is expected to suit up for the Nets, and play alongside stars Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, when he is available to play, forming a new Big Three for Brooklyn.

With Durant and Irving able to provide shooting from the wing, the thought is that Simmons will be able to fit better with the Nets and be able to operate in the low post area that was often dominated by Embiid in Philadelphia.

The deal will also give the Nets one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA in Curry, as he's averaging 40% from three this season.

Drummond has also served as a reliable backup for Embiid this season, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game while only playing 18.4 minutes per game.

Millsap had previously requested a trade from the Nets, and will be able to provide a veteran presence off the bench in Philadelphia.