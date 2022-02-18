x
Sports

Embiid has huge game to help 76ers outlast Bucks, 123-120

Joel Embiid put the 76ers ahead for good at 117-116 with a 10-footer with 2:32 left.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Joel Embiid had 42 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the Philadelphia 76ers regrouped after squandering a 15-point lead to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-120 on Thursday night. 

Embiid put the 76ers ahead for good at 117-116 with a 10-footer with 2:32 left. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. 

Philadelphia played without James Harden, who hasn’t made his 76ers debut since coming over in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week. 

The 10-time All-Star and 2018 MVP hasn’t played since Feb. 2 due to an injured left hamstring.

The NBA will now head to it All-Star weekend.

