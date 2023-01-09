New Oxford celebrates 50 years of football

The Colonials had a celebration to honor every decade their football program has existed.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — It was an entire day dedicated to celebrating 50 years of New Oxford’s football program.

From a tailgate to tours of the school, everything up to honoring every decade before last Saturday night's game.

“Football just brings the community together and for having this for 50 years, it was just really important for us to give back to those that played prior and just kind of tie in, with what we’re doing right now with our team,” said Doug Wherley, New Oxford's Athletic Director.

When the first very coach of the Ox’s program was asked, 'can you believe it has been 50 years?' Don Arigo said “no, I can’t. My body does a little bit, and my mind does, but no, fifty years went by so quick.”

Arigo was the very first coach when New Oxford added a football program. He spent two years at Cumberland Valley before being hired to lead the Colonials. Back then, things looked a lot different 50 years ago then they do now.

“We had bleachers three tiers high and that was it, on the side. We played all day games and on a grass field,” said a chuckling Arigo.

At 81 years young, Coach Arigo led members from the first team through the tunnel and the entire 1970s decade of players. All but two players from the very first team were in attendance. Each decade was celebrated. The 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and 2010s all separately honored with their stats and achievements before all coming together at midfield.

“It’s just nice to see how people develop over the years and they all are pretty good, outstanding individuals, and that’s what you hope for as a coach. You hope you get wins but you hope you’re giving some character to these individuals,” said Arigo.