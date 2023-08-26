Rollers pick up Rose Bowl victory; New Oxford celebrates 50th year anniversary with a big win

The Rollers and Colonials pick up their first wins of the year to get off to the right foot

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The second and final day of the York Rose Bowl Kickoff classic featured last years defending State 1A champion Steelton-Highspire Rollers welcoming Imani Christian in an out of conference matchup.

The Rollers defense sparked the scoring after recovering a fumble in the endzone for a safety. On the ensuing drive the Rollers star Quarterback Alex Erby took a sweep around the left side for a touchdown.

Imani Christian would make a push in the second half, but the Rollers just to much on offense including a 53 yard dazzling run from Nazier Fuller as the Rollers win 42-27.

Day 2 of the inagural York Rose Bowl kickoff classic @YSAthletics high school.



Game 2 features last years 1A state champion @SteeltonRoller’s who lead Imani Christian 15-0 in the first quarter.@FOX43Sports @fox43 pic.twitter.com/e19lwkE2Si — Evan Brooks (@ebrooks_14) August 26, 2023

The New Oxford Colonials also kicked off their season with a celebration of 50 years. Fomer coaches, players and cheerleaders came out to celebrate as the school honored each decade of Colonial football.