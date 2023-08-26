Rollers pick up Rose Bowl victory; New Oxford celebrates 50th year anniversary with a big win

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The second and final day of the York Rose Bowl Kickoff classic featured last years defending State 1A champion Steelton-Highspire Rollers welcoming Imani Christian in an out of conference matchup.
The Rollers defense sparked the scoring after recovering a fumble in the endzone for a safety. On the ensuing drive the Rollers star Quarterback Alex Erby took a sweep around the left side for a touchdown.
Imani Christian would make a push in the second half, but the Rollers just to much on offense including a 53 yard dazzling run from Nazier Fuller as the Rollers win 42-27.
The New Oxford Colonials also kicked off their season with a celebration of 50 years. Fomer coaches, players and cheerleaders came out to celebrate as the school honored each decade of Colonial football.
The Colonials also took care of business on the field. On New Oxford's first drive Quarterback Idriz Ahmetovic hit Holden Crabbs for the first score of the game. The Colonials passing game clicking all night as Ahmetovic tossed his second touchdown to Brennan Holmes a 69 yard connection. The Colonials get the win 35-7.