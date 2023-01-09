Previewing East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey | High School Football

Milton Hershey hosts East Pennsboro in a battle of early season unbeatens Friday night in the FOX43 Frenzy Game of the Week.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is a showdown between a couple of early season unbeatens as East Pennsboro visits Milton Hershey Friday night.

FOX43 will be there to talk about the matchup and set up all of Friday night's other action in the High School Football Frenzy, which kicks off at 6 p.m.

Here's a look at Friday night's Game of the Week.

About Milton Hershey: The Spartans are coming off a 6-5 season last year and are expected to finish in the middle of the pack in a top-heavy Mid-Penn Keystone Conference, but they're off to a great start thanks to a 35-34 shootout victory over Susquehanna Township in Week 1 and an impressive 34-14 triumph over Middletown last week.

Senior quarterback Jason Burney fueled Milton Hershey's Week 1 come-from-behind victory over Susquehanna Township, connecting with Mohamad Koroma for a touchdown on the game's final play. The Spartans then decided to forgo a potential game-tying PAT kick, choosing instead to go for a two-point conversion and the win.

Burney, who was making his first start, then hit Angel Roberts in the middle of the end zone to successfully complete the two-point play and give his team a hard-fought victory.

Against Middletown last week, Burney had one TD through the air and another on the ground before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter. His backup, Elijah Hopkins, checked into the lineup and threw for another two scores and completed six of seven pass attempts.

Elijah Johnson powered Milton Hershey's ground game with 126 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.

Milton Hershey is in its second season under coach Jeff Boger.

About East Pennsboro: The Panthers went 5-7 last year, making the District 3 playoffs despite a 4-6 regular-season record. They knocked off Kennard-Dale in the first round before bowing out to powerhouse Bishop McDevitt a week later.

This year, East Pennsboro brings back starting QB Keith Oates III and one of the Mid-Penn Colonial's top lineman in Josh Angelo, along with wideout Trey Good, who missed all of last season with an injury.

The Panther offense has been strong so far as East Pennsboro rolled to non-conference victories over York Suburban (37-6) and Palmyra (28-14).

In his first two games, Oates has completed 24 of 45 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns to go along with three scores on the ground, while Good (six catches, 104 yards) and Breckin Swope (eight catches, 112 yards, two TDs) have emerged as his top targets.

Running back JJ Gossard has 159 yards and a TD on a team-high 36 carries for East Pennsboro.