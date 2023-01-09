High School Football: Week 3 schedule for Central Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. — Week 3 of high school football in Central Pennsylvania features a full docket of 55 games, beginning with a Thursday night showdown and ending with a pair of games on Saturday.
Here's the schedule for the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn, and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, September 7
Non-League
Annville-Cleona at Littlestown, 6 p.m.
Friday, September 8
Non-League
Wilson at Martin Luther King, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Warwick
Hempfield at Central York
Harrisburg at Manheim Township
McCaskey at Cedar Cliff
Penn Manor at Solanco
Reading at Red Lion
Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley
Exeter at West York
Boyertown at Governor Mifflin
Lebanon at Ephrata
Manheim Central at Cocalico
Muhlenberg at Daniel Boone
Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown
Fleetwood at Upper Perkiomen
Twin Valley at Conrad Weiser
Pope John Paul II at Berks Catholic
Palmyra at Donegal
Columbia at Elco
Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg
Lancaster Catholic at Octorara
Wyomissing at Trinity
Fairfield at Hamburg
Kutztown at Pottsville Nativity BVM
Pequea Valley at Hanover
Susquenita at Schuylkill Valley
Altoona at Mifflin County
William Penn at Carlisle
Coatesville at Central Dauphin
Central Dauphin East at Northeastern
Waynesboro at Chambersburg
Spring-Ford at Cumberland Valley
State College at Hollidaysburg
Newport at Big Spring
Boiling Springs at Gettysburg
Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill
Middletown at Susquehanna Township
Juniata at West Perry
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey -- FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK
Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic
Red Land at Mechanicsburg
Dover at Northern York
Spring Grove at Shippensburg
La Salle College at Bishop McDevitt
Dallastown at Hershey
Halifax at Hancock (Md.)
James Buchanan at Biglerville
Tri-Valley at Line Mountain
New Oxford at South Western
York Suburban at York Catholic
Susquehannock at Bermudian Springs
Saturday, September 9
Non-League
Steelton-Highspire at West Catholic (Phila.), 1 p.m.
Northern Lebanon at York Tech, 1 p.m.