High School Football: Week 3 schedule for Central Pennsylvania

There are a whopping 55 games on the slate in Central Pennsylvania this week, including East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey in the Frenzy Game of the Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Week 3 of high school football in Central Pennsylvania features a full docket of 55 games, beginning with a Thursday night showdown and ending with a pair of games on Saturday.

Here's the schedule for the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn, and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FOX43 will get you ready for all the action with the High School Football Frenzy every Friday at 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 7

Non-League

Annville-Cleona at Littlestown, 6 p.m.

Friday, September 8

Non-League

Wilson at Martin Luther King, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Warwick

Hempfield at Central York

Harrisburg at Manheim Township

McCaskey at Cedar Cliff

Penn Manor at Solanco

Reading at Red Lion

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley

Exeter at West York

Boyertown at Governor Mifflin

Lebanon at Ephrata

Manheim Central at Cocalico

Muhlenberg at Daniel Boone

Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown

Fleetwood at Upper Perkiomen

Twin Valley at Conrad Weiser

Pope John Paul II at Berks Catholic

Palmyra at Donegal

Columbia at Elco

Kennard-Dale at Lampeter-Strasburg

Lancaster Catholic at Octorara

Wyomissing at Trinity

Fairfield at Hamburg

Kutztown at Pottsville Nativity BVM

Pequea Valley at Hanover

Susquenita at Schuylkill Valley

Altoona at Mifflin County

William Penn at Carlisle

Coatesville at Central Dauphin

Central Dauphin East at Northeastern

Waynesboro at Chambersburg

Spring-Ford at Cumberland Valley

State College at Hollidaysburg

Newport at Big Spring

Boiling Springs at Gettysburg

Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill

Middletown at Susquehanna Township

Wyomissing at Trinity

Juniata at West Perry

East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey -- FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic

Red Land at Mechanicsburg

Dover at Northern York

Spring Grove at Shippensburg

La Salle College at Bishop McDevitt

Dallastown at Hershey

Halifax at Hancock (Md.)

James Buchanan at Biglerville

Tri-Valley at Line Mountain

New Oxford at South Western

York Suburban at York Catholic

Susquehannock at Bermudian Springs

Saturday, September 9

Non-League

Steelton-Highspire at West Catholic (Phila.), 1 p.m.