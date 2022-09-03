Deven Jackson's quest to be the best in the state

West Perry's Deven Jackson wants to be the first mustang to win state gold.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A wrestler that stares down every challenge he faces on and off the mat is West Perry High School senior Deven Jackson. He's among one of the best wrestling at 113 in the state.

“Just give it 100% and never stop. You just have to be a machine out there. Never stop," said Deven.

And, he doesn’t stop. The double amputee senior wrestler knows the work and hours it takes to find success. He's hoping to etch his name, once again, in the mustangs history books.

“How much time you put on the mat, is how much time you’re going to show out on the mat,' Deven said. 'That’s how I truly think. If you work really, really hard in the room. It’s going to show out on the mat.”

He's wrestled plenty of bouts off the mat that he doesn’t dwell on. His legs were amputated below his knees after contracting bacterial meningitis when he was just eight-years-old.

Since, he hasn't stopped. He loved to play football when he was younger and says he wasn't any good at wrestling. But, he started to put the time in and train, and all of his hard work has started to pay off.

As a sophomore in high school, Deven won the 106 AA Districts III title and became just one of three mustang wrestlers to medal at states. After a great run last year, he unfortunately had to opt out of the post season because an infection. Deven went through two surgeries until he was finally cleared in October to get back on the mat. Then, right after his 100th win in January, Deven missed a few weeks for an illness.

“You could not imagine all those things are going to happen and he’s still going to be where he is,' said Craig May, West Perry Head Coach. 'It’s just a testament to his, and he always has a smile on his face. He’s always working and it’s always I’m moving forward, what’s the next thing. What’s the next thing I have to do and I’m moving to the next thing. I’ve put in the time. I know I’ve put in my work. I have the ability to go out and beat anybody and he’s proven it over and over again.”

He checked off winning the Trojan Wars, surpasses 100 wins, won AA District III at 113, once again and now, has a big target on his back as he returns as a state medalist to the AA State wrestling brackets.

West Perry has never had a state champion. Just being in the finals would be a first for the school. Deven feels as good as he did, if not better, being stronger than his fourth place run two years ago.

“I just feel like the same rhythm I’m going through. It’s happening again. Stuff is working. Pieces are coming together. I’m trying new things. It’s just given that chance," said Deven.