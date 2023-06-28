High school basketball star Olivia Jones makes waves by signing an NIL deal with Harrisburg company

The 6A Mid-Penn player of the year and All State selection is the new face of the popular shoe store Jawns on Fire.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's a new world of sports with the NIL era here to stay in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg native and last year's Mid Penn 6A player of the year Olivia Jones recently signed the area's first NIL deal with the popular shoe store Jawns on Fire in Harrisburg.

Jones has been on the map since she first stepped on the high school floor taking over as a freshman for Cedar Cliff and now going into her junior year will be the face of all shoes and apparel for the store.

“I came in, I talked to Brian about what I am about and what they are about," said Jones. "It really aligned with what I believe in and I think that has a huge part in why this came to be because our beliefs align so well."

Jones has been blowing up on the AAU circuit as well. Her stellar play on the court speaks for itself and she's left quite the impression off of the court, as well.

"Olivia checks all the boxes. She's a star athlete, she's a great student and most importantly she's a great person," said Jawns on Fire owner Brian Dein. "We want to surround ourselves with great people and Olivia is the shining light."

Some of Jones' responsibilities include wearing the store's gear as well as posting on social media. She will even have a say in the options for customers.

“In Pa., NIL only really passed more recently," said Jones. "Just doing this so young. I really had to take a step back and go, 'Wow this is insane.' I'm really grateful for the opportunity."

Jones is only entering her junior year this upcoming season and will play at Westtown School in West Chester. Her presence has been more than a welcome addition to the store.