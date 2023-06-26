Macri has strong start to Pa. Speedweek | Fast Lane

Anthony Macri started this year's Pa. Speedweek campaign with back-to-back wins.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — It's one of the biggest weeks of racing in central Pa., and it's known as Pennsylvania Speedweek.

It marks the halfway point of the racing season in the Keystone State.

Only 10 drivers have captured the title at the end of the grueling stretch.

In the 32 years of this series, there have only been two drivers who won consecutive years.

Drivers vie for the Pa. Speedweek title to put their name alongside some of the greats in the sport.

“It’s the best drivers that this area has ever produced, at least in the last 35 years, that have won these titles and that’s why they are so important," said Alan Kreitzer, organizer for the series. "Not only because of the history and the drivers that came before them, but also, all the best drivers are there for that series and I think it just means more to them."

The list of greats to win the title is just amazing. Greg Hodnett won his first of five titles in the Apple No. 12, 21 years ago. This week is a special one to remember Hodnett, with two races in honor of the legendary driver.

The title has been a bucket list item for some. Brent Marks was able to conquer the grueling stretch for the first time last season after coming up short countless times before, while others continue to look for success.

Freddie Rahmer is currently the winningest driver in the country. If he wins his first title this week, he’ll become the second father/son duo to win a Pa. Speedweek alongside his dad, Fred, who has 13 titles. The first duo was Steve and Stevie Smith.

Only one invader has taken the bragging rights from the Pennsylvania Posse. Kyle Larson won it during his historic dirt track season in 2020.

“Both an appeal for the fans, the competitors look forward to it each and every year and probably even more so as this has progressed," Kreitzer went on to say. "We always have outside racers come in and try and challenge the Posse for superiority during this week and the sponsors have just come along. We’ve been able to cultivate that and to grow the series, thereby growing the prize money. Which helps the racers, not only this week, but the entire season."

It helps when it’s the highest paying week the series has ever had, with a total purse over $400,000 as long as the weather cooperates.

“We’ve been very fortunate and I hope we’ll be very fortunate this year to kind of dance between the rain drops and be able to get races in," said Kreitzer. "Lincoln Speedway has had 44 Speedweek events over the history of the event and they’ve only had one rainout. So, we’re hoping that holds true and we get the races in."

Now, make that 45 events for Lincoln Speedway. The rain ended early on Saturday and they were able to kickoff Pennsylvania Speedweek a day late, after the Grove rained out on Friday.

Thirty-seven cars checked in for the night of Pa. Speedweek 2.0 after the Grove washed out.

Lucas Wolfe was on the pole, but Danny Dietrich wasn't wasting any time and led the first lap.

The feature went without a caution, so lap traffic got thick for the leaders. It was pretty entertaining with Marks, Anthony Macri and Dietrich.

Macri swapped sliders with Dietrich until finally taking the lead with three laps to go. Macri picked up the first win of Pa. Speedweek and captured the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial.

"There's four or five of us that could potentially win the speedweek title," said Macri. "It's long, grueling, hot and muggy this week. We'll just try to get as much sleep and not get grumpy with each other. Hopefully all of us are still here at the end of the week."

Survival of the fittest, when things can happen at any point with eight more races.

Night three of Pa. Speedweek moved to BAPS Motor Speedway. It was filled with thrills and spills, but one driver has been the topic of conversation.

Thirty-four cars tested the waters on Sunday night.

The invader—but racing a Pa. car—Tanner Throson was the quick timer during qualifying. Wolfe led the field to green. It didn't take Macri long to take the lead. That's when the concrete kid began to pull away from the field.

Two drivers with goals of titles, Marks and Devon Borden brought out the red, just past the halfway point. While waiting for the red to be lifted, Dylan Norris dropped some fluid on the racing surface but pushed off fine.

It was a single file restart. Justin Peck started in fourth at the restart and made his way up to second. He couldn’t do anything to catch Macri. The concrete kid won back to back nights and started the week just like last year.

“It’s sprint car racing, and unfortunately, it’s unpredictable and you have to take one night at a time and take the success of one night and enjoy it until midnight," said Macri. "Then, it’s a whole new day. You have to start all over and try just as hard the next day."

He’s been in this position before and knows how fast things can change.

In the Super Sportsman, Kenny Edkin charged from 11th to the lead to pick up his 33rd career win at BAPS.

Speedweek is back at Lincoln Speedway later today.

And finally, a historic weekend for the World of Outlaws at Husets.

On the final preliminary night, Hanover's Logan Schuchart took control early on lap five to win his second Outlaw feature of the season.

He banked 20,000 and led the points heading into the 250,000 to win the Saturday finale.