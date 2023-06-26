Hershey Bears team doctor helps rattlesnake bite victim on Calder Cup trip

Dr. Matt Silvis came across a bite victim during a hike at Joshua Tree Park.

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. — Dr. Matt Silvis likes to explore national parks.

The Hershey Bears team physician had the opportunity to visit Joshua Tree National Park during the team's recent Calder Cup trip to Palm Desert, California. As he was leaving the area, he stumbled upon an emergency situation that required his expert attention.

"I came across a young man that had been bitten by a rattlesnake," Dr. Silvis disclosed. "This is rattlesnake season in Joshua Tree, and we rendered aid to get him to calm down, kind of told him what not to do so he didn't make any critical mistakes and then off to the emergency department to get antivenom."

Dr. Silvis said it was important to make sure the victim didn't panic and that those bitten actually have more time to get antivenom than most people think. The treatment is most effective if you can receive it in the first four hours after the bite.

"He was very appreciative, I just made sure to tell him to be careful on his way to the emergency room, not to speed on the highway while getting there," Dr. Silvis said. 'I'm just glad the outcome was positive for him, and hopefully he'll enjoy hiking for many more years of his life and he'll continue to get back out there."

In case you're wondering, Dr. Silvis has been in situations before where someone could say "Is there a doctor in the house?"

Bear Nation ... after game 1 it's a spiritual retreat at Joshua Tree NP. @fox43 @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/mu8bOyHawV — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) June 10, 2023