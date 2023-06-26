Hershey Bears fans flock to Giant Center to celebrate the Calder Cup Championship

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears fans came out in droves to celebrate the team's 12th Calder Cup championship.
A packed Giant Center saw fans taking in every moment, from Coach Todd Nelson's speech to Mike Vecchione's roar.
Dylan Mcilrath lifted the Cup one last time this season in front of the crowd. The celebration was a moment that means so much to everyone involved.
"There has been 13 years in between, so it was definitely important. It's my son's first experience of a Calder Cup win, so we had to come out," said Renee Buck. "It was just sheer excitement; I was so happy, so proud, it means everything to a season ticket holder for sure."
Fans were treated to an autograph session and even got the chance to take pictures with the Calder Cup. The fans and players relished in the moment for hours on Saturday.
"It's one of the coolest things I've ever been apart of," said Bears left wing Mike Vecchione. "When I look back at this jersey the next 10 or 20 years, I'll probably get emotional and say that is the best team I've ever played with."
The Bears' ride was a wild and fun one that ended with the ultimate hardware. The 2023 team will go down in Bears history forever as champions, and they'll never forget coming home to their loveable fans that made sure to not miss it for any reason.