Former Eagles Defensive Back Mark McMillian brings football camp to Lancaster to benefit LIFT program

McMillian's camp teaches kids the fundamentals of football while uplifting kids who have bullied or harassed

LANCASTER, Pa. — The game of football has taken former Eagles Defensive Back Mark McMillian as far as you can go. Kids from Lancaster got a treat this weekend with the return of his football camp.

Many kids coming out to work with the former pro, as well as other volunteers and coaches along the way learning the game. However, it's more than just a camp.

McMillian's camp benefits his LIFT program which works with kids that have been bullied or harassed.

"The football part about it is exciting but you know to see the kids' faces from when they start to being a little shy to by the end of the camp seeing their faces light up and seeing them have a little bit more confidence in themselves," McMillian said. "That's what it's all about teach kids about self-esteem and stop bullying because suicide rate right now for these young youth kids is really high."

Kids were put through drills and even got to participate in games as well. Former Eagle Hollis Thomas was also involved as well.

"I always try to help the youth and I feel like everyone deserves the opportunity to learn and to live," Thomas said. "You never know what anybody is going through so we just want the kids to be mindful of that while having some fun."