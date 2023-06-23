Hershey Bears 2023 AHL Champions bobblehead unveiled

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a limited edition bobblehead commemorating the Hershey Bears' 2023 Calder Cup Finals victory.
The bobblehead features the Bears' mascot, Coco, holding a replica of the Calder Cup.
There are only 2,023 individually numbered bobbleheads available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.
They are expected to ship in October and are $35 each plus $8 shipping.
The Hershey Bears defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds in an epic Game 7 for the 2023 Calder Cup, and the team is holding a celebration at the GIANT Center on Saturday for its fans.