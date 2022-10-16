Hershey Bears celebrate new season with red carpet arrival

Bears fans welcome new Bears team ahead of home opener

HERSHEY, Pa. — Another Hershey Bears season is finally here, and there wasn't any better way to open the season of chocolate and white than with some style. Ahead of this past weekend's home opener against the Utica Comets, the Bears celebrated the start of the brand new season with a red carpet arrival.

Players and coaches showed up in their best get-ups and met fans up close and personal for the first time this year. From signatures to pictures with their favorite players, the red carpet event was the place to be for any Hershey Bears super fan, no matter how old.

"All the fans are in a good mood. With the [baby], everybody moved aside and let us get right up to the gate, get some signatures for her. It's been a great time." said Hershey Bears fan Jeremy Brynligh.

It was also a great opportunity for players to show their appreciation for the unconditional support that comes from the bears faithful which only made fans who attended more excited for the upcoming season.

"We're absolutely excited. We are so happy to interact with the players up close and personal," said Jenn Umbrell, a fan who also attended the event. "As a family, we absolutely enjoy coming to the Bears games. We are season ticket holders so, we look forward to this every game, every year."

"We live for it. We've always been here, ever since I was three months old. It's just been a part of my life ever since." said life-long Hershey Bears fan Teagan Umbrell.

There's still a whole season ahead and just like any new campaign it can't be certain what the year will bring but we can be sure that the red carpet arrival was a proper open to a season for a team entering a year with high expectations.