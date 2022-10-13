Hershey Bears hit the ice this weekend for home opener

The Hershey Bears face the Utica Comets on Saturday at the Giant Center to kick-off the season.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Bears are back!

This Saturday, the Hershey Bears return to the Giant Center to host the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

Before the match-up, the red carpet will return for the popular, Home Opener Red Carpet Event. This interactive event will give fans the chance to mingle with their favorite players and enjoy live music, games, food, and fun.

This will be the 85th season for the Hershey Bears, and they are welcoming some new coaching staff, and some new players.

Former Hershey Bear, Todd Nelson, will take the reigns as the 28th head coach of the program. The team will also be supported by new assistant coach, Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach, Juha Lehtola, and video coach, Adam Purner.

New additions to the squad will include former AHL scoring champion Sam Anas. Fans will also remember the former All-Star defenseman Aaron Ness, who played for the Bears from 2015 to 2018, who will now be back defending the ice.

Bryan Helmer, vice president of Hockey Operations for the Hershey Bears, said that this new team is excited to kick-off the season and welcome back its fans.

"It’s like Christmas is right around the corner for them," he said. "They’ve been through training camp. So now they’re all rev’d up and they’re ready to roll on Saturday."

