Hershey Bears name Todd Nelson as head coach

Todd Nelson will take over to become the 28th head coach in franchise history.

The Hershey Bears announced the team's next head coach on Thursday.

The team announced that Todd Nelson will be the franchise's 28th head coach in its history.

Additionally, the team announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner.

"We're excited to welcome Todd Nelson to Hershey as our head coach," said Bryan Helmer, vice president of hockey operations, via a press release.

"Todd has had an accomplished coaching career featuring multiple championships. He's a coach that is driven to win, and he has played a pivotal role in developing a long list of players who have advanced to the National Hockey League. Having played for Todd myself, I know how detailed he is, and he's truly a coach who gets the most out of his players. We’re fortunate to have Todd at the helm, and we’re excited about rounding out his staff with an experienced and decorated group of coaches.”

Nelson, 53, has over two decades of coaching experience, including stints in the AHL and NHL. He also played for the Hershey Bears during the 1995-96 season.

"I am extremely excited about working with the Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals," said Nelson via a press relase. "Having played in Hershey, I'm aware of the organization's rich history, and I am thrilled to return to the club. Both the Bears and Capitals strive for excellence, and it's an honor to be part of these first-class organizations. I'm looking forward to dropping the puck on the season soon, and I can't wait to get started."