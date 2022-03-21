Health of Major League Baseball and changes for 2022 | Sunday Sitdown

Opening Day is delayed by a week but there will be a full 162 Major League Baseball season. Spring training is underway and baseball fans are excited to have the game back on the field.

Dan Connolly is the Orioles writer for The Athletic and one of the best in the business. He just happens to cover a team that's been one of the worst in the league in recent seasons. Dan joined us for our Sunday Sitdown to discuss the health of MLB after the lockout, whether anger or apathy is worse when discussing baseball and what changes will have the most impact in 2022.