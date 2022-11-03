Phillies sign Nick Castellanos

Castellanos, 30, becomes the second big bat to join the Phillies this week, following slugger Kyle Schwarber into the team's lineup.

The Phillies have added another big bat to the team's lineup.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed on a five-year, $100 million deal with outfielder Nick Castellanos.

He's expected to split time in left field and at designated hitter for Philadelphia, but also has experience at right field and third base.

Castellanos, 30, becomes the second big bat to join the Phillies this week, following slugger Kyle Schwarber into the team's lineup.

Last season, Castellanos arguably had the best year of his career, hitting .309 with a career high 34 home runs and 100 RBI's for the Cincinnati Reds.

He also scored 95 runs and had 38 doubles in 2021.

Castellanos earned his first career All-Star game appearance and Silver Slugger Award for his efforts.

The Reds entered a bit of a fire sale this off season, shipping off many of the team's higher paid and better performing players. The team also allowed Castellanos to reach free agency.

After 3B/OF Kris Bryant reached an agreement with the Colorado Rockies, it appears the Phillies turned their attention to Castellanos, and were able to reach a deal.

Now, he will look to slot in with a mix of players in the Phillies lineup capable of hitting 25 home runs each, including C J.T. Realmuto, RF Bryce Harper, 1B Rhys Hoskins and LF/DH Kyle Schwarber.